La Crescent prepares to move forward with bridge for pedestrians and bikers

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- La Crescent City officials are hoping to begin work later this year on a bridge, intended for bikers and pedestrians, over Highway 14/61.

According to officials, the bridge will eventually connect downtown La Crescent with a newly constructed bike trail that leads into La Crosse. The project, budgeted at just over $3.5 million, has been in the works for several years as part of a three-phase project.

Mayor Mike Poellinger said the city had hoped to be farther along with the project, but the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s review process was derailed due to the pandemic.

Once the project is approved, the city plans to construct a large bridge running from just east of South First Street over the four lanes of Highways 14/61 to the lower part of the city. There, it will connect with the existing trail that will eventually lead through Shore Acres to the west channel bridge.

Poellinger said the proposed bridge not only connects the city’s parks to pedestrians and bicyclists, but also finally ties in the lower part of the city that has long been separated by a busy highway.

“It’s going to be very important to our downtown area. It’s going to be great for commuters but more so than that, it’s going to connect the lower part of La Crescent’s community to the downtown area. We don’t currently have a good connection for that,” Poellinger said.

The state must approve the project, as the bridge goes through MnDOT right of way. Once that approval is given, the job can go out to bid and work will begin, Poellinger said.

Visit the city's website for more on the comprehensive pedestrian and biking plan.