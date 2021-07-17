La Crosse hosts annual log rolling tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Chad Erickson Memorial Park was filled to the brim on Saturday afternoon as dozens of log rollers competed in the 20th Annual La Crosse Open Log Rolling Tournament.

Youth rollers competed in round robin tournaments within their age groups, while the adult "elite" rollers competed in double elimination brackets. The competition was at the top level for all ages. Several of the competitors hold national and world titles for log rolling. The results of the tournament will be used to seed future tournaments, including the Lumberjack World Championship in Hayward, Wis. at the end of the summer.

Though the competition is intense, many of these rollers are great friends. A lot of them grew up rolling together, seeing one another at tournaments, and competing against each other all throughout the season.

"It's a tight knit group," said Shane Burns, one of the elite rollers competing in the events. "The people I've been competing with have been in my life, and we've been in each others for over a decade. You're competing against those people, you get to make friendships with those people, that's the biggest part for me."

The organizer's of the event say if you want to get out on a log to try, go to the YMCA or contact your local parks and rec. group.