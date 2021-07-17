Man shot, killed after dispute in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed in downtown Minneapolis after a dispute erupted into gunfire. Minneapolis police responded to the reported shooting early Saturday morning near 6th Street N. and Hennepin Avenue at about 3 a.m., spokesman John Elder said. Officers found a man, “believed to be in his 20s,” who had suffered a gunshot wound and was not breathing. Officer started CPR and tended to the wound until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died. Police identified a 30-year-old suspect at the scene, arrested him and recovered a firearm.