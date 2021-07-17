South Korea to bring home sailors aboard virus-hit destroyer

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is sending military aircraft to replace the entire 300-member crew of a navy destroyer on an anti-piracy mission off East Africa after nearly 70 of them tested positive for the coronavirus. Defense officials say two transport planes will bring home 300 sailors aboard the destroyer Munmu the Great. South Korea has taken part in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden since 2009. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, about 150 navy personnel will replace the crew and sail the destroyer to South Korea. South Korea has recently imposed its toughest distancing rules on its populous capital region, where most of the recent cases have been found. Authorities are considering more stringent restrictions in other areas as well.