La Crescent, Minn. (WXOW) The La Crescent Post 595 advanced in the Minnesota SE Sub-State Legion Tournament with a 14-2 win over Chatfield Saturday.

La Crescent scored 5 runs in the 4th inning and 8 in the 5th to break open a close game.

Isaac Peterson and Karson Pape had 3 hits each.

Ryan Steffes had 4 RBI's including a three-run double.