Tribe claims remains of kids who died at assimilation school

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The remains of nine Native American children who died more than a century ago while attending a government-run school in Pennsylvania meant to assimilate them into white culture have been returned to their South Dakota tribe for burial. The Argus Leader reports that Rosebud Sioux planned to rebury remains Saturday on its reservation. The effort to return them took nearly six years. A tribal caravan of young adults tasked with bringing the remains home set out Tuesday from the site of the former Carlisle Indian Reform School. It made several stops along the way for ceremonies, including in Yankton, Whetstone and Sioux City, Iowa, on Friday. The children died between 1880 and 1910.