Why donating blood is so important and the reason for the shortage right now

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Right now there is a blood shortage and health officials say many people don't realize the importance of donating and how they could be saving a life.

Emalea Cogdill, Account Representative with Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin, said there is always a need for blood donation no matter what, the demand never changes.

"We are always in need of donors because we can't make human blood. The only way we can receive blood for patients in our community hospitals is through donations that come from our blood donors," said Cogdill.

Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin is the sole blood supplier to Gundersen and Mayo in the La Crosse area so blood donations within the community goes to local hospitals. She explained that during the summer attention always shifts away from the importance of blood donation but coming off the pandemic, this summer there has been an even greater shortage.

"This summer has been especially critical for the blood supply because people are able to leave their homes. They are taking advantage of those vacation days and finally enjoy themselves," said Cogdill. "While we always have shortages during summer months, this summer has been extremely challenging for the blood supply."

Kathy Roush, Trauma Coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System, said the need for blood in a hospital is endless. As the trauma coordinator, she sees patients that have suffered injuries and are in need of blood very often. While that is the most traumatic use of blood that we hear about, but there are other needs for blood supply many don't think about.

"The reality is that a hospital uses blood every day for a multitude of patients. That new mom that just had a baby, or people have surgical procedures where they know they are going to be doing something where there is anticipated or the potential for significant blood loss," said Roush.

She explained that they have that blood on hand in the OR, in labor and delivery, and in the trauma center and there is only a certain amount of time to use that blood once it is pulled. There is also a life span Roush said and it doesn't last forever which is why donors are so crucial. She said they give blood transfusions to all patients in need from infants to adults and it truly can save a life.

"Very often if we are giving blood it is to replace blood they are hemorrhaging. In those cases that they are not, maybe it's a cancer patient that is losing blood over time and they are weak , tired, and short of breath. It is going to give them a better quality of life," said Roush.

For anyone that wants to help, she recommends just paying attention to blood drives and when the are. Anyone 16 years of age or older can donate blood and donors can give every 56 days.

Roush said don't be afraid to donate blood. The people who are taking your blood do it every day and they do their jobs well. They give you a blanket and some juice and it is nothing to be scared of.

Emalea Cogdill said while they are always in need of blood donors, they also are in need of community groups to support blood drives. They need sponsors like local schools and churches to hold the drives. In the month of August, there are about 12 blood drives that will be going on.

You can find information about how to donate on the Versiti website and drives going on in the state. Another way to learn about donating is to call 877-BA-HERO.