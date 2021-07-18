Skip to Content

Activists say 2 Syrian brown bears in Lebanon flown to US

8:02 am National news from the Associated Press

HANAWAY, Lebanon (AP) — Activists say two bears that had been held in small cement cages for more than a decade in Lebanon will be flown to the United States where they will be released into the wild. Animals Lebanon, a Beirut-based group, said Sunday the two Syrian brown bears — now named Homer and Ulysses — were rescued from a private zoo in southern Lebanon. They were driven to Beirut’s international airport where they will be put on a plane to the United Arab Emirates. From there, they will fly to Chicago. They will then be driven to the Wild Animal Sanctuary in Colorado.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content