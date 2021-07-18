Divers join search for 14 people in flooded tunnel in China

BEIJING (AP) — Divers have been dispatched in the search for 14 workers missing since water flooded a tunnel under construction in southern China three days ago. The vice mayor of Zhuhai city says the water level in the tunnel had dropped by 37 feet. Search teams have been slowly advancing into the tunnel as water is pumped out. As of Sunday morning, they had gotten a little more than half the 1,200-yard distance to where the workers were trapped. The tunnel lies under a reservoir, but the cause of the accident is still under investigation.