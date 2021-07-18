Forest Service expands closure order in Boundary Waters

ELY, Min. (AP) — Superior National Forest officials say they are expanding their closure order for the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness north of Ely because of the threat of wildfires burning across the Canadian border. The newly expanded order, which took effect Sunday, includes 12 more BWCA entry points and the area around Lac la Croix, in addition to the areas around Crooked and Iron lakes that had previously been included. It now stretches east nearly to Basswood Lake, west nearly to Crane Lake, and south to the Echo Trail.Minnesota Public Radio News reports that wildfires burning unchecked just across the border in Ontario’s Quetico Provincial Park could cross into the BWCA. Forest Service officials say the new order is meant to give campers time to leave the area