Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

ATLANTA (AP) — A key senator says congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a massive infrastructure bill. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota who chairs the powerful Senate Rules Committee, said Sunday that the priority continues to be passing the legislation known as the For the People Act, which would usher in minimum voting standards in the U.S. such as automatic and same-day voter registration, early voting and no-excuse absentee voting. But Klobuchar noted that Democrats could also use the process known as reconciliation to advance financial incentives in the infrastructure deal for states to adopt certain reforms.