La Crosse Interstate Fair comes to a close in West Salem

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Hundreds of fairgoers filled the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds for the final day of the festivities.

There was something for everyone at the fair, with contests for the best farm animals and competitions in sports like archery, exhibits for all kinds of local businesses, and plenty of carnival rides in games for all ages. Food was in no short supply either with vendors selling everything from the typical fried fair food to more unique options like gyros or Asian food. Many of the vendors also featured frozen drink options, which was very much appreciated on the hot midsummer weekend.

All the animals present also had ways to keep cool, with assistants going around making sure they were getting enough water. One of those assistants, Andrew Bolyard, said that his favorite part of the fair was the chicken judging. He made sure that all the chickens had enough water throughout the day, so they would be ready for show time and judging. Bolyard got involved with the fair through his local 4-H club.