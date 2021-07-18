Lod, Minnesota United snap Sounders’ 13-game unbeaten streak

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Robin Lod scored a late goal and Minnesota United beat Seattle 1-0 to end the Sounders’ MLS-record 13-game unbeaten streak to open a season. Lod’s one-touch finish of a cross by Niko Hansen gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead in the 81st minute. The Sounders were the first team to go unbeaten through the first 13 games of an MLS season, breaking a record set by the LA Galaxy in the league’s inaugural 1996 season and tied three other times. Minnesota United has just one loss in its last nine games.