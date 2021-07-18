Pennsylvania election audit gets GOP campaign trail embrace

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In the battleground state of Pennsylvania, where former President Donald Trump lost by 80,000 votes eight months ago, his false claims of a stolen election are finding new signs of life. A Republican state lawmaker, bolstered by support from top Republican candidates for U.S. Senate and governor, has launched a push for a “forensic investigation” of the presidential election results, a review modeled on the widely discredited process underway in Arizona. The effort is likely to face legal challenges and is still limited to three counties, where it is getting pushback. But some Republicans worry that a protracted election audit will damage the party’s credibility with critical swing voters.