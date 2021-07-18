Sand volleyball league looks for community’s help to extend the season

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - Volleyball enthusiasts try to raise money to build two lights at Old Hickory Park through tournament fees, a GoFundMe and help from the City of La Crescent Parks and Recreation Department.

Organizer Todd Wiedenhaft said the new sand courts served them well for the inaugural season but as it gets darker quicker, they need lights.

"We get to the eight o'clock games and it's a little bit of a challenge," Wiedenhaft said. "Once the sun starts going down we're also concerned about safety because a lot of the guys can hit the ball pretty hard and you don't want to get one to the face because you can't see the ball."

Beth Dix is captain of Thursday night league's team "Straight Out of Quarantine" and she agreed that lights would make night games better.

"Visibility definitely becomes a factor and safety is a concern. You need to be able to see the volleyball in order to play volleyball," she said. "In Minnesota, we only have a couple of months of good weather so if we had lights on the field we could maximize the awesome weather we're given."

"It's not like we're doing giant stadium seating lights and lighting up this whole park," Wiedenhaft said. "It's just mainly to get some light on the court and that way we can do eight and nine o'clock games if we'd like."

La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said the city is always excited about adding activities for people in the park.

"I think there are a lot of opportunities for us to look at lighting," Mayor Poellinger said. "We're always are concerned about lighting and the effects it has on a neighborhood. The city has recently passed some ordinances that control some of the up-lighting that occurs so it has to have just downlighting and it can't spread in the community."

"This is one of the best little parks around here and so let's take advantage of it," Wiedenhaft said. "Let's grow it, make it bigger and let's get a bunch of people here."

As of Sunday the GoFundMe he created raised $425 with a $10,000 goal to have new lights built by May of 2022.

Mayor Poellinger said the city will consider helping financially this fall when the parks and recreation department plans the community parks assessment they perform every 10 years.