Sunny and Warm in The Coulee Region

Today's Forecast

High pressure is in control which is allowing for sunshine and warm conditions in the Coulee region. The valley fog we experienced this morning has since dissipated leading to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

The Upcoming Week

We will start the week with more valley fog on Monday morning as a result of clear skies and calm winds. An upper level ridge will bring nice weather with sunny skies and temperatures rising into the 80s. Tuesday will be even warmer with some spots in the Coulee region in the lower 90s with sunny skies. A stalled frontal boundary will bring a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday as a frontal boundary impacts the region and brings chances of showers and thunderstorms. The best chance for rainfall appears to be Friday through the upcoming weekend as the ridge starts to flatten and a trough forms with a cold front impacting the region. The Coulee region is still in a drought so we need all the rain we can get.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and weed counts are low Today and Monday. Mold counts will be high both days.

