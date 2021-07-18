Sunshine and Seasonable Temperatures To Wrap Up The Weekend

Today's Forecast

Valley Fog will develop in the early morning hours as a result of light winds and clear skies. Fog will dissipate later in the morning leading to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s. High pressure is in control which is allowing for calm conditions.

The Upcoming Week

An upper level ridge will bring nice weather as we go into Monday with sunny skies and temperatures rising into the 80s. Tuesday will be even warmer with some spots in the Coulee region in the lower 90s with sunny skies. Partly cloudy skies on Wednesday with temperatures in the 80s. Our next weather maker will arrive Thursday as a frontal boundary impacts the region and brings chances of showers and thunderstorms. The Coulee region is still in a drought so we need all the rain we can get.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and weed counts are low Today and Monday. Mold counts will be high both days.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt