Thai police use tear gas against anti-government protesters

BANGKOK, Thailand (AP) — Thai police have used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse hundreds of anti-government protesters who held a rally in Bangkok despite coronavirus restrictions banning gatherings of more than five people. Those demonstrating Sunday were demanding Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s government step down, insisting the budget of the monarchy and the military be cut during the pandemic, and calling for the importing mRNA coronavirus vaccines that have yet to be brought to Thailand on a large scale to fight a growing surge of the virus. The rally came as Thailand recorded its largest single-day jump in virus infections and as fresh restrictions were announced such as the shut down of most domestic flights.