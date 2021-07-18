Viroqua hosts its annual “Fly-In Breakfast”

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Planes from all across the region packed the tarmac of Viroqua Municipal Airport for their annual Fly-In Breakfast.

The event featured light aircraft from throughout the 20th century. Pilots, EAA staff, and plane enthusiasts met and shared their love for aviation over a breakfast, served by the local lions club. Participants were allowed out onto the tarmac to watch the planes come in and see them up close.

One of the planes featured was a Beechcraft Staggerwing from the 1940's. It is a type of biplane where the bottom wings stick out in front of the top wings. This particular plane is one of only thirty working models in the world. Local amateur pilot, Jack Swinghamer, says its one of his favorites at the show.

Swinghamer is a member of the Red Baron Flyers Club, a local group of amateur flyers that show new pilots the ropes. Still a student pilot, Swinghamer said, "Every time I get a chance to fly I really look forward to it." He also said he originally met his flight instructor in an airport parking lot, they ended up talking about planes, and Swinghamer said "a business card later, and some phone calls, and I became a member."

Many people start their love for aviation at a very young age. Swinghamer's father worked for Boeing, but many young children get their start with airshows just like the Viroqua Fly-In. There were displays of remote control airplanes, and those brave enough could even go up in the planes themselves. Swinghamer wanted everyone to know that flying in small planes does not have to be scary, for him and many others it is very calming. He added that if you get the chance, you should take a flight on a small plane, "to be several thousand feet in the air and look down on all the cars and homes, it's wonderful."