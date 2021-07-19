A Warm and Sunny Start to The Week

Warm and Dry Weather To Kick Off The Week

High pressure remains in control which is allowing for sunshine and warm conditions in the Coulee region. The valley fog we experienced this morning has dissipated leading to mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures in the 80s. Expect clear skies tonight in the region.

Rain and Thunderstorm Chances Return

A stalled cold front will bring a slight chance for thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon mainly in eastern portions of the region. In addition to the storm chances, Tuesday will be hot with some spots in the lower 90s. This stalled front will continue to be a factor in our weather through the remainder of the week bringing chances for rain and thunderstorms mainly in eastern portions of the viewing area. We are not expecting any severe weather at this time, but we will continue to monitor the situation. Heading into the upcoming weekend, the ridge starts to flatten and a trough forms. This will bring a cold front to the region increasing our thunderstorm chances. Hopefully we can get some much beneficial rain to make a dent in our drought.

Pollen Forecast

Grass counts will be low Tuesday and Wednesday. Weed counts will be low Tuesday and medium on Wednesday. Mold counts will be high Tuesday and Wednesday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt