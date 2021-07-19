Afghan official says rockets hit near presidential palace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan government says several rockets hit near the presidential palace shortly before President Ashraf Ghani was to give an address to mark the Muslim holiday of Eid-a-Adha. There were no injuries, and the rockets landed outside the heavily fortified palace grounds. The barrage comes as the U.S. and NATO complete their final withdrawal from Afghanistan which has unnerved Afghans uncertain whether their war-ravaged country will fall deeper into chaos and violence. Abdullah Abdullah, the No. 2 official in the government, was inside the palace after he returned from the first high-level round of peace talks with the Taliban in the Middle Eastern state of Qatar. The meeting ended with a promise for more high-level talks.