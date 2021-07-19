Asian shares fall on virus fears; oil falls after OPEC deal

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares have fallen across the board amid deepening pessimism over rising COVID-19 infections in the region. Oil prices dropped further after oil producing nations agreed to raise production limits. Benchmarks sank in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Sydney, Shanghai and Seoul. Experts have said Indonesia has become a new epicenter for the pandemic as outbreaks worsen across Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, some athletes have tested positive for COVID at Tokyo’s Olympic Village, with the Games due to open Friday. Wall Street lost ground on Friday, largely due to declines in big technology stocks, banks and companies that rely on consumer spending.