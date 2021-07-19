Carley Buisman receives “Patriot Award” from the U.S. Department of Defense

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A leader at Gundersen Health System was recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense on Monday, receiving what they call the "Patriot Award."

Carley Buisman received the "Patriot Award" which honors leaders that go above and beyond to support service members in the workplace. Buisman is being recognized for her role in assisting her co-worker Nolan during his deployment.

Buisman sent him care packages while on deployment as well as ensuring a smooth transition back into the workplace after deployment, "It just means a lot. It is an absolute honor to help our service members and our organization takes it as a great honor to help them, and so I’m glad that I was able to do that for Nolan."

The Patriot Award is the highest recognition given by the U.S. government to employers for their outstanding support of employees serving in the guard and reserve.