Cruz homers, hits sac fly; Twins top White Sox 3-2 in 8

CHICAGO (AP) — Nelson Cruz hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning after tying the game with a solo shot in the sixth, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader. Jorge Polanco added an RBI single in the eighth as Minnesota ended a three-game losing streak and beat division rival Chicago for just the third time in 13 games. Tim Anderson homered for the third straight game for the White Sox and extended his hitting streak to a career-high 16.