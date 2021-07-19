Des Moines halts contract raise after racial remarks surface

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines will no longer consider doubling the funding for a private security firm after a newspaper investigation revealed its top official had referred to local racial justice protests as “terrorism” and made denigrating remarks about Black activists. The move comes after a Des Moines Register investigation into comments by Tom Conley, president and CEO of the Des Moines-based Conley Group, in emails to city officials and on his Facebook page. Conley stood by his opinion that last summer’s protests should be considered terrorism. The firm provides security services for several municipal and school buildings.