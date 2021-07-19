EXPLAINER: Target list of Israeli hack-for-hire firm widens

BOSTON (AP) — Human rights and press freedom activists are up in arms about a new report on NSO Group, the notorious Israeli hacker-for-hire company. The report, by a global media consortium, expands public knowledge of the target list used in NSO’s military-grade spyware. According to the report, that now not only includes journalists, rights activists and opposition political figures, but also people close to them. If the allegations of widespread targeting by NSO’s Pegasus malware are even partly true, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said in a statement, a “red line has been crossed again and again with total impunity.”