FBI agent in investigation of Whitmer kidnap plot is charged

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Records show an FBI agent who has testified about an alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been charged with assault. Richard Trask appeared in a Kalamazoo court Monday and was released. Online records show the alleged offense occurred Sunday. The court file doesn’t list an attorney yet who could comment. The FBI says the incident is under review. It declined any additional comment. Trask has testified in state and federal courts in cases tied to an alleged scheme to kidnap Whitmer in retaliation for orders last year meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus. One man has pleaded guilty and roughly a dozen others are awaiting trial.