Heading back towards the 90s

After a gorgeous weekend, the quiet weather will continue. The sunshine will stay in dominance today. Then temperatures will start to make the climb towards the 90s.

By tomorrow, the summer heat and humidity will keep building. Dew points in the upper 60s and highs in the lower 90s will settle in for the majority of the week. Make sure to have that extra water bottle handy and listen to your body if you plan to spend time outdoors.

Tomorrow an isolated rumble of thunder will be possible in the evening hours with the return of heat. That isolated threat will extend into your Wednesday as the skies remain cloudier. This will also keep temperatures in the lower 80s but humidity will still be high.

Then for the rest of the week evening thunderstorms chances will be possible. The severe threat is very low and these events will NOT be widespread. Meaning most will stay dry with the chance for a few tenths of an inch here and there.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett