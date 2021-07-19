Who’s in? California recall candidate list draws confusion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The official list of candidates hoping to unseat California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election includes 41 people but remains unsettled. Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder says he should be on the list of candidates released Saturday but state officials say he submitted incomplete tax returns. Candidates must submit returns from the five most recent taxable years. Elder tweeted late Sunday he may sue to get on the ballot. Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer is in dispute over whether he can be listed as the city’s retired mayor. The election is Sept. 14.