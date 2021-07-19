Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett reunite; Killers, Dan + Shay albums

Two music superstars will share the stage this summer when Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga team up for two nights at Radio City Music Hall in New York. “One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga” will open on Aug, 3, which is Bennett’s 95th birthday. A second performance is set for Aug. 5. In new music news, the duo Dan + Shay have a new album coming this summer and they’ve added a kick-off concert at Centennial Park in Nashville, Tennessee. And despite releasing an album last year, The Killers are preparing another one next month called “Pressure Machine.”