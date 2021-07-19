Leftist teacher, political novice, is Peru’s president-elect

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A teacher in one of the poorest communities in the Andes who has never held office is now Peru’s president-elect after officials in the South American country declared him the winner of a runoff election held last month. Leftist Pedro Castillo catapulted from unknown to president-elect with the support of the country’s poor and rural citizens, many of whom identify with the struggles the teacher has faced. Castillo was officially declared winner Monday after Peru’s longest in four decades. He received 44,000 more votes than right-wing politician Keiko Fujimori. This is the third presidential election defeat for the daughter of imprisoned former President Alberto Fujimori. Castillo popularized the phrase “No more poor in a rich country.”