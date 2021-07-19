Local Muslims mark beginning of Eid al-Adha

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - One of the most important celebrations in Islam is now underway.

Eid al-Adha began Monday evening and runs through Friday. Commemorating the willingness of Abraham to sacrifice his son, Muslims celebrate by making an offering to those in need.

If the story behind the holiday sounds familiar, it's because local Muslim leaders say they celebrate the same roots as those who practice Jewish and Christian traditions.

"God is saying, 'Whatever I have said in the past, in the Torah, in the Bible, in the Psalms that were given to David and Muhammad, it carries the same message.' [It's] only a different way of praying," said Dr. A. Wahhab Khandker, a professor emeritus at UW-La Crosse and member of the La Crosse Interfaith Shoulder to Shoulder Network.