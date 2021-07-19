Look back in laughter: ‘The Daily Show’ celebrates at 25

NEW YORK (AP) — Long before there were shouts of fake news, there was a fake news show. Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” launched 25 years ago this month, dedicated to skewering journalism and warning viewers about how they take in their news. Co-creators Lizz Winstead and Madeleine Smithberg are celebrating the silver anniversary on Monday with a 90-minute streaming celebration that will include special guests, a Q&A and appearances from the first correspondents: A. Whitney Brown, Beth Littleford and Brian Unger. The co-creators built the foundation for a show that would go on to win Emmys, Peabodys and honors from the Writer’s Guild, the NAACP and GLAAD.