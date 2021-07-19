Medical Monday: COVID-19 Delta Variant

(WXOW) - Concerns continue to grow within the local, medical community over the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

COVID-19's Delta Variant spread to La Crosse County in late June. It was first found in the United States in March of 2021. Infection Control Specialist Megan Buechel of Gundersen Health System said that this variant has become the most common in the U.S.

Buechel added that if you are vaccinated, you do have protection from the variant.

"No vaccine is one hundred percent effective," said Buechel. "However, the breakthrough cases that we have been seeing have only shown mild symptoms."

Preliminary data shows that 99% of individuals who have died of COVID-19 since January have been unvaccinated according to Buechel.

The transmissibility has caused problems in areas with low vaccination rates which is why health officials have more concerns and are urging people to get the vaccine.