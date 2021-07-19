Onalaska finishes off a tight battle against Holmen

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska took on Holmen at home on Monday evening in a close game of legion baseball.

The first 7 innings were tight, many of them ending with men left on base. It was between the pitchers, Ben Faas and Alex Edwardson. Faas pitched the first 7 innings for Onalaska, with 0 runs off 5 hits and 2 errors. Edwardson pitched every single inning for Holmen, never reaching the pitch limit.

The game went scoreless for the first 7 innings, then scoreless in the 8th, and they continued to the 9th. In a quick half, Holmen's chance to hit came and went. Finally, Onalaska's Ayden Larsen hit the ball right past second base, sending their man at second all the way home. Onalaska's bench quickly took to the field to celebrate.

Onalaska takes home the win with a final walk off run, score 1-0.