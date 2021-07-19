Police and county create mental health crisis response unit

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse County announced that they launched a mental health response unit collaboration on Monday.

The pilot program is called the Community Resource Unit or CRU.

County mental health specialists will now join officers in the squad car when they are dispatched to people in mental health crises.

Officials said the main goal is to assist rather than arrest.

"We can't always just do it on our own to solve these problems," La Crosse Police Department Chief Shawn Kudron said. "We can improve but improving means working together with the experts in the field."

Mental health specialist Kianna Kalmes said she is ready to suit up.

"I think this is going to be amazing work," Kalmes said. "I think that it kind of allow these individuals to seek the help that they need… And I think we all know that going to jail for mental health reasons isn't appropriate all of the time."

"I think we have learned that we cannot arrest our way out of mental illness," La Crosse County Board Chair Monica Kruse said. "That is not the way to deal with the problem."

Kalmes will help guide individuals with nowhere else to turn to the right resources.

"The trauma-informed care approach I think [is] just realizing that everybody is different, their experiences are different, their needs are different so the different resources that we connect them with are going to be different," she said.

On-the-scene counseling provides connections with mental health resources.

"This is an opportunity for us to partner and to provide those resources at a quicker and more frequent time frame," La Crosse Police Department Cpt. Avrie Schott said.

She also said it is the pilot year for the CRU's and they'll make constant changes the community deems necessary.

The PD and county said it is all to maximize efforts to empty jails--not fill them.