Police: Teen fatally shot in Dubuque; 2 other teens arrested

DUBUQUE, Iowa (AP) — Police say an 18-year-old man was shot to death in Dubuque over the weekend, and two younger teens have been arrested in the death. The Telegraph Herald reports that 18-year-old Robert Powell-Moore died at a hospital Saturday afternoon after officers responding to a shooting call found him with a gunshot wound to his chest. Police say an investigation found that Powell-Moore was shot during an altercation with a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl in a Dubuque alley. Police arrested the two younger teens on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter and carrying weapons. Their names have not been released, and both remained charged Monday as juveniles.