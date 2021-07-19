Safety tips for returning hot temperatures

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Temperatures will be on the rise this week, and health officials have some advice on how to stay safe and prevent heat-related injuries.

With high temperatures comes the risk of experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion such as weakness, heavy sweating, dizziness or light headedness, and excessive thirst.

Heat stroke is more severe and includes the hallmark symptom of an absence of sweating which can start when the body reaches 103 degrees or higher.

If you are experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion, it is not unreasonable to seek help if you are alone because once heat stroke sets in, you will likely be unable to do so yourself.

"You know, just paying attention to your body, and if you're starting to feel weak, if you're noticing that you're sweating excessively, get out of the heat if you can. Again, stay hydrated. If you're going to be outside, try to utilize the shade as much as possible and those kinds of things," says Nick Eastman, Program Manager of Clinical Services for Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.