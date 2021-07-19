“Whale of a Tale” fosters creativity for Earth’s oceans and their inhabitants

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse County Library partnered with Colossal Fossils to end its Summer reading program with an hour-long presentation of skeletal relics.

The La Crosse County Library's Summer reading program retains the theme of "Tails and Tales". The program featured a variety of events all catered towards the celebration of animals.

Monday's presentations featured skulls, bones, and other fossils. Colossal Fossils, from Eau Claire, Wisconsin, filled a table with a wide variety of relics. The readings and presentations aimed to stimulate the imagination of the people in attendance. The skull of a predator whale and tooth of a narwhal were included in the fossils.

Among other activities throughout the Summer, Colossal Fossils helped activate the curiosity of the children in attendance and encouraged the exploration of new regions, such as the Dirftless Area and the Earth's oceans.

"Colossal Fossils is taking them to the ocean and the ocean through time, evolutionary time and space until now. The kids are very excited. We're super excited to be welcoming people," said Dawn Trevis, Youth Services Coordinator of La Crosse County Library.

The presentations on Monday were at the Holmen, Onalaska, and West Salem public libraries.