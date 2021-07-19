Wildfires in Russia’s Siberia could endanger a power plant

MOSCOW (AP) — Officials say a large wildfire burning in Russia’s Siberia region Monday is approaching a village and posing a threat to a hydroelectric power plant. The region’s Ministry of Natural Resources said the Sakha-Yakutia region in northeastern Siberia had 216 active forest fires on Monday morning, Heavy smoke covered more than 60 cities, towns and settlements, including the regional capital Yakutsk. The ministry says a blaze that already had engulfed 102,000 acres was just four kilometers away from the village of Syuldyukar. Russia has been plagued by widespread forest fires, blamed on unusually high temperatures and the neglect of fire safety rules.