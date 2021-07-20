Air Quality Alert until THU 6:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Mower County

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT

THURSDAY…

* WHAT…The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air

Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index

(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive

Groups category.

* WHERE…southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…From 12 PM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease

(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may

experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Manitoba

is expected to mix down to the ground over northern Wisconsin and

move into central and southeast Minnesota this afternoon. Fine

particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a

level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, today across

central and southeast Minnesota and remain in the Orange AQI category

tomorrow. Fine particle levels will begin to improve across the state

beginning Wednesday evening as winds will begin to move the smoke out

of the state. By Thursday morning air quality should be improved

below alert levels statewide.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including

asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit

prolonged or heavy exertion.

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to

sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by

email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit

https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find

additional information about health and air quality at

https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-

health.