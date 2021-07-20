Air Quality Alert until THU 6:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Fillmore County
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT
THURSDAY…
* WHAT…The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.
* WHERE…southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…From 12 PM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, may
experience health effects.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Smoke from wildfires in Ontario and Manitoba
is expected to mix down to the ground over northern Wisconsin and
move into central and southeast Minnesota this afternoon. Fine
particle levels are expected to reach the Orange AQI category, a
level that is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, today across
central and southeast Minnesota and remain in the Orange AQI category
tomorrow. Fine particle levels will begin to improve across the state
beginning Wednesday evening as winds will begin to move the smoke out
of the state. By Thursday morning air quality should be improved
below alert levels statewide.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by
email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app, visit
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can find
additional information about health and air quality at
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-
health.