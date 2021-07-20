Air Quality Alert until WED 12:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Monroe County
…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR ALL OF
WISCONSIN…
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Particulates…in effect until midnight CDT
tonight. This advisory is for the entire state of Wisconsin.
Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.
For additional information…please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality