Biden wants spending to boost economy, but GOP to block vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says his infrastructure and families agenda must be passed to sustain economic momentum. The Democrat is aiming to set the tone for a crucial week of congressional negotiations on two bills that would together spend more than $4 trillion. But Senate Republicans are signaling they would likely oppose a procedural vote set for Wednesday on a bipartisan infrastructure bill. The Republicans want to wait until more details are worked out and plan to filibuster to block it. Senators are wrangling over how to pay for nearly $1 trillion in new spending on highway, water system and other public works projects.