Climate envoy says US, China must end world’s ‘suicide pact’

LONDON (AP) — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has called on China to join America in urgently cutting greenhouse gas emissions and described the international alliances that rebuilt Europe after World War II as a model for fighting climate change. Kerry challenged global leaders on Tuesday to accelerate the actions needed to curb rising temperatures. During a speech at London’s Kew Gardens, he called climate change a “test of our times” that is as “acute and as existential as any previous one” and he warned, “Time is running out.” Organizers of the next United Nations climate summit are calling the event in Glasgow, Scotland “the world’s last best chance to get runaway climate change under control.”