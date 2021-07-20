Funeral held for bystander killed in police pursuit crash

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Friends and family gathered at a Minneapolis church to honor the life of a man killed when a police squad car struck his vehicle while the officer was chasing a robbery suspect. A funeral for 40-year-old Leneal Frazier took place Monday at Shiloh Temple. The service was attended by relatives of George Floyd, the Black man killed last year by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Frazier was the uncle of Darnella Frazier, whose cellphone video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck was viewed worldwide and helped launch a global protest movement against racial injustice. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents the Floyd family, says Frazier’s death is another instance of police traumatizing Black families.