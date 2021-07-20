Haiti awaits new chief as official mourning starts for Moïse

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haitians are beginning a series of official ceremonies to honor President Jovenel Moïse nearly two weeks after he was assassinated at home. The ceremonies come as designated Prime Minister Ariel Henry prepares to replace interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who assumed leadership of Haiti with the backing of police and the military after the July 7 attack at Moïse’s home. Moïse was shot multiple times and his wife was seriously wounded.