Hazy heat continues to build with isolated storm chances

The skies will start to show more and more haze. Air quality is at moderate levels as of this morning. However, air quality could worsen to unhealthy levels. So if you have lung issues, think about restricting your outdoor time today.

The smoke in the sky will also lead to knocking the temperatures back a few degrees. Yet, the humidity will keep the heat feeling excessive. High temperatures will climb to the upper 80s.

This afternoon cloud cover will increase with a cold front. A chance for a few thunderstorms will be possible with its passage. The severe threat is low and storms will be VERY isolated but if you hear the thunder roar, head indoors.

The cold front will linger across Wisconsin tomorrow. This will keep the cloud cover and shower chances around. This will hold the temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Yet, the sunshine breaks from the clouds Thursday with highs back in the 90s. Thursday evening will bring another slight chance for evening thunderstorms. Weak, isolated thunderstorms will keep most dry.

Friday will continue the hot, sunny, and humid pattern all day long. Then into Saturday morning, the broken pattern continues. ANOTHER shortwave will initiate the chance for a few thunderstorms. Yet, this round of storms will be the more likely chance for strong thunderstorms. Stay tuned for more details as the week proceeds.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett