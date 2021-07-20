IndyCar inks new NBC Sports deal, 2 races to run on Peacock

IndyCar has signed a multi-year extension with NBC Sports that guarantees a majority of the racing schedule will air on its main NBC channel. The other races will air on USA Network. Two events will be exclusively streamed on Peacock, which is already the home for IndyCar qualifying and practice. NBC is having its highest-rated season yet for IndyCar. The Indianapolis 500 drew its best rating since 2016. The deal includes a major online presence as all races on NBC and USA will be simultaneously streamed on Peacock. IndyCar officials say that is a key part of future growth.