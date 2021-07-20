Kenosha man charged with shooting young car theft suspect

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Kenosha man accused of shooting and wounding a girl after an apparent car theft attempt has been criminally charged. A criminal complaint charges 26-year-old Rodney Robinson Jr. with first-degree recklessly endangering safety and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. Robinson told police he has a concealed carry permit for his gun and said he was told he could shoot to defend himself or his property when he went through he concealed carry training. The complaint says Robinson left his car running when he went into the Mobil station in Kenosha last Friday and the 13-year-old girl jumped inside and tried to drive away when Robinson opened fire.